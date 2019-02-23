Vancouver Island University students are off next week for the reading week break.

While they are gone, hundreds of high school students from across the Island, Sunshine Coast and as far away as the Northwest Territories will be taking their places.

Discovery Days runs Tuesday and Wednesday.

The event showcases the programs and supports offered at VIU for potential future students.

Each day begins with a pep rally in the VIU Gym and then students will head to open houses hosted by various programs on campus.

Students will participate in hands-on activities like making chocolate-dipped strawberries, a jam session in the Music building, showing off their entrepreneurial knowledge during Business Jeopardy and completing a chemistry scavenger hunt.