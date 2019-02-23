Photo provided by DFO. In the green cap, in the middle, is Mark Beisel.

If you are just coming out of high school or still young enough to train for a career, you might want to consider the Resource Management Officer Technology program at VIU.

Mark Beisel, from Nanaimo and now a DFO officer based in Bella Bella, said he’s pretty happy with his choice.

Beisel said the program includes training in law enforcement through to science and he figures about 50 per cent of the fisheries officers and C-O’s are graduates of that program.

Beisel said the number one role of a fisheries officer is, they are the boots on the ground and law enforcement out on the fishing grounds.

He said the job has taken him around the province and around the world.

Beisel said he’s done patrols on jet boats, snowmobiles and quads all over the province.