There’s an uptick in requests for the measles vaccine as a result of recent cases reported in Vancouver.

Island Health Medical Health Officer, Dr. Shannon Waters said a child is first vaccinated at 12 months and then again just before they start school.

But, for a variety of reasons, sometimes vaccinations are forgotten.

There is no charge for the vaccination.

Waters said there’s a good supply of measles vaccine and the shot is given at no charge.

Waters said there’s not a large population that are not vaccinated.

Those that aren’t, she said, are individuals who can’t be vaccinated for medical reasons, parents that got too busy and forgot, people that choose not to vaccinate and people who may be new to Canada from other countries where the vaccination program is not as robust.

There have been no lab confirmed cases of measles on Vancouver Island or on the Sunshine Coast.

There has been ten confirmed cases of measles among two adults and 8 children in the Vancouver area.

Over the weekend, Alberta Health Services issued a warning to the public of possible exposure to measles, after an airline passenger with the infectious disease travelled from Vancouver to Edmonton.