The winners of the Create Your Canada contest joined our local MP in Ottawa, as he introduced their bill in the House of Commons recently.

Chemainus Secondary students, Hannah Pachet and Morgan Bottomley won the contest with their idea to create a tax credit for organic farmers and Alistair MacGregor introduced their idea on Parliament Hill.

“This bill is the result of the Create Your Canada contest that was held among the high schools in my riding of Cowichan-Malahat-Langford last year,” said MacGregor. “Students were invited to research and develop their ideas for legislation to change our country for the better. I would like to sincerely congratulate Hannah Pachet and Morgan Bottomley from Chemainus Secondary School, who are the winners of that competition and are here in Ottawa with me today.”

MacGregor explains the bill to create a tax credit for organic farmers.

“This bill recognizes the efforts of organic farmers that they put into these production systems, by amending section 127 of the Income Tax Act and creating a tax credit for their expenses that are incurred in relation to organic farming,” said MacGregor.

MacGregor hopes that students stay engaged in the political process for years and decades to come through programs like this one.