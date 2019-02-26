Former justice minister to appear before justice committee

Former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould will appear before the House of Commons justice committee.

The path for Wilson-Raybould to tell her side of the SNC-Lavalin saga Wednesday afternoon was cleared last night, when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lifted solicitor-client privilege and cabinet confidentiality provisions. There are allegations Wilson-Raybould was pressured by the Prime Minister’s Office to negotiate a remediation agreement with the Quebec company rather than pursue a criminal prosecution for bribery and fraud.

Alberta premier appearing before Senate committee

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley will appear before a Senate committee Thursday to speak out against a bill that would revamp environmental assessments on large natural resource projects, including oil pipelines and mining operations.

Notley believes Bill C-69 impinges on a provincial right to manage resources. She also thinks it may discourage companies from pursuing mega-projects.

New figures show fewer children living in poverty in Canada

New figures from Statistics Canada show fewer children were living in poverty in 2017, something it attributes to the Liberal government’s signature child benefit.

The Canada Child Benefit introduced in mid-2016 replaced a previous system of tax credits and the universal child care benefit brought in by the Conservatives. Statistics Canada reports 278-thousand fewer children were living below the poverty line in 2017, the first full year of the benefit, than in 2015 when the Liberals took office.

American President Donald Trump to meet with Kim Jong UN

The roller coaster of U.S.-North Korea relations revs up again when American President Donald Trump meets for a second time with Kim Jong Un on Thursday.

Trump has gone from threatening North Korea with “fire and fury” to saying the two are close. That erratic history has left observers unsure of what could be in store as the two leaders head into their talks in Vietnam.