The B.C. Health Minister is expecting mandatory reporting of vaccinations will be in place this fall.

Adrian Dix said that means all students in both public and private schools will be required to provide proof of immunization against diseases such as the measles.

Dix said parents who refuse to vaccinate their children based on religious or philosophical grounds will have to attend a course designed to show them the risks of not vaccinating their children.

Provincial health officer Bonnie Henry said providing education on vaccines has proven to be more successful than forcing people to be vaccinated.