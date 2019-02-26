The Cowichan Housing Association has been hard at work.

The organization is in the final stages of wrapping up an attainable housing strategy for the various regions in the Cowichan Valley.

Chris Hall, speaking for the Association said they have a list of organizations wanting to forge ahead with projects.

“It’s now a matter of us sitting down and really firming it up with them. So, for example, there are several projects that are already submitted to BC Housing and just need some tweaking and modifications and hopefully, they will proceed. Then there are some others that are at the concept stage.”

Hall said there won’t be any groundbreaking on projects in the next 4 to 6 months but after that, he’s hoping to have a package of potential projects to bring forward to the CVRD.