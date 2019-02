Hundreds of people have gathered at the courthouse in Duncan.

They are there for the start of the trial of the couple charged in the high profile case of an abused dog, dubbed Teddy.

The trial of Anderson Joe and Melissa Tooshley was to begin today.

Melissa Tooshley pled guilty to failing to provide care for an animal and now that plea may affect how the trial moves forward.

No word yet on Anderson Joe who is facing the same charges as well as causing unnecessary pain and suffering to an animal.

The dog, seized from their property by the SPCA a year ago, died two days later.

His collar was embedded so deeply in his neck his head it was swollen nearly three times its normal size.

He was tied on a short chain and starving.

The BC SPCA called it one of the most profoundly shocking and disturbing cases of abuse they had ever seen.

Joe and Tooshley could face up to five years in prison and could receive a 10,000 dollar fine and a lifetime ban on owning animals if convicted.