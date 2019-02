The Somenos Marsh Wildlife Society and the Cowichan Community Land Trust are hosting a community meeting to introduce a Clean Water Action Project Thursday night.

The project is expected to increase public awareness and community engagement in water quality issues and stewardship strategies in and around the urban lakes.

Those lakes are under pressure from issues like E.coli, septic runoff, sediment, phosphorus and other chemical loading, invasive species, fish habitat degradation, flooding, and toxic blue-green algae blooms.

The project has garnered funding from Environment and Climate Change Canada’s EcoAction Community Funding Program as well as a Grant-in-Aid from the Municipality of North Cowichan.

The meeting goes tonight (Thurs) in the Arbutus Room of the Cowichan Valley Inn from 6:30 – 8:00.

It features speakers, Tim Kulchyski of Cowichan Tribes, aquatic scientist Dr. Dave Preikshot, and project coordinators from for the Somenos Marsh Wildlife Society and the Cowichan Community Land Trust.