Sixty local and regional governments and First Nations communities have been approved to receive some funding for provincial emergency preparedness.

The funding is specifically to support evacuation route planning.

The 60 applicants will each get 25,000 dollars for the initiative.

They include Lake Cowichan and the Cowichan Valley Regional District, specifically for Cowichan Station, Sahtlam and Glenora.

Jennifer Rice, Parliamentary Secretary for Emergency Preparedness says on the heels of two of the worst flood and wildfire seasons in our province’s history, it’s important to work together to help communities prepare for emergencies so they are better positioned to respond and recover.