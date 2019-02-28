The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP is looking for a 60-year-old man, who has been missing since November of last year.

Christian Michael Zortea is described as standing 6 foot three, with grey and brown hair and brown eyes.

He has a snake tattoo on his upper left arm and a Celtic cross on the upper right arm.

He has ties to the Duncan and Salt Spring Island areas.

Anyone with information about where Zortea may be is asked to call the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment at 1-250-748-5522 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.