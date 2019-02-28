The province is reminding residents changes to the Family Maintenance Enforcement Program come into effect tomorrow (March 1).

ICBC will be able to cancel, as well as refuse to renew, the driver’s licence of someone with more than 3,000 dollars in arrears for child or spousal support payments.

Previously, ICBC could only refuse to renew the driver’s licence of someone with arrears over 3,000 dollars.

But that varied in effectiveness because licences are only renewed every five years.

The changes will prevent arrears from accumulating during those five years.