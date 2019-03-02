It’s a tourist hotspot that gives visitors a chance to stand among the giants.

Cathedral Grove, located in MacMillan Provincial Park is an old-growth forest that attracts upwards of half a million visitors a year.

More than five hundred people have submitted ideas and suggestions on ways to improve safety and access to the forest while protecting social, cultural, and environmental values.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure will examine these ideas in the next phase of the Cathedral Grove Pedestrian and Traffic Safety Study.

The study will include the design of concepts meant to address the pedestrian, traffic, and safety issues present in the grove.