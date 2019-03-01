Green light given for extradition case against Chinese executive

The federal Justice Department has given the go-ahead for an extradition case to proceed against Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

The decision allows a judge to hear arguments about whether to grant the American request that she stand trial in the United States on allegations she made deals with Iran. Meng is under house arrest following her arrested in December in Vancouver.

New veterans-affairs minister named in cabinet shuffle

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has made long time MP Lawrence MacAulay his new veterans-affairs minister.

He fills a gap left after Jody Wilson-Raybould resigned the post after being shuffled from justice. Two other ministers already in cabinet are taking on new responsibilities.

Plan being introduced to make homes more affordable

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation is introducing a plan it hopes will put every Canadian into an affordable home by 2030.

However, it says it will need help from governments and the economy to meet that goal. Over the next year, CMHC will hand out about 2.4-billion dollars in loans and funding.