Wounded Warriors coming through
The Wounded Warriors will be running from Parksville to Mill Bay this weekend.
The sixth annual Wound Warriors run raises funds and awareness for first responders and military veterans struggling with post-traumatic stress.
B.C. run director Jacqueline Zweng spoke about why seven runners are pounding 600 kilometres of pavement from Port Hardy to Victoria.
“We want to normalize the conversation about mental health. We want people who wear a uniform every day that they can say something when they are struggling and that’s a sign of strength, not of weakness.”
Online donations can be given by clicking here
.