There are no lab-confirmed cases of measles on Vancouver Island.

That, from Island Health who said due to privacy laws and in support of confidentiality policies they will not discuss or disclose details about individual patients or the care they receive.

What Island Health is saying is that when people are sick, their primary care provider may order a variety of tests to determine the cause of the illness and to rule out other illnesses.

Island Health is aware of recent social media posts claiming there are cases of the measles in the Cowichan Valley but said there are no lab-confirmed cases of measles in its service area.

At last count, there were 13 cases of measles reported in B.C. and none of them were in a child under 10.