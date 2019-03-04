The province is looking to make some changes on an accident-prone stretch of the TransCanada.

They’ll be installing reflective delineators on the high between Leigh Road and the West Shore Parkway beginning tonight (Mon).

Crews will work overnight, from 8 to 6 for the next three nights to install the poles and while that work is underway there will be nightly lane closures.

Delineators are those plastic orange posts with the reflective tape on them that you see where road construction is taking place.

The delineators will be installed on a little more than a kilometre of the highway as a short-term safety improvement.

The province says they will help people in all driving conditions navigate the highway curve and will help to deter vehicles from crossing the centre line.

The Ministry of Transportation says they are committed to expanding this particular section of highway to four lanes with median barriers and plan to share more details on the project later this spring.