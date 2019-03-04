It will come as no surprise that the Cowichan Valley was colder than normal in February.

Environment Canada meteorologist, Armel Castellan said cold weather records were set all over B.C. including Vancouver Island.

“It was definitely colder than normal for everybody, most locations are in the top five, so very cold. The release of that Polar Vortex that normally keeps that cold over the Pole but it was slack, so kind of a lazy jet stream, if you will.”

As for precipitation, Castellan said for the first two weeks of February, the south coast of the Island was the snowiest place in Canada.

But, despite that, it was a pretty dry February.

There are reports that the Lake Cowichan weir operations may have to begin as early as next Monday, whereas that doesn’t usually happen until closer to the first of April.

The Lake level is reported to be low and so are the river flows and snow packs.