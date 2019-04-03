Alberta’s former Minister of Municipal Affairs and Author Doug Griffiths is coming to Shawnigan Lake tomorrow.

Doug Griffiths wrote 13 ways to kill your community and CVRD Area B Director Sierra Acton explains some of the ways Griffiths said communities “self-sabotage” success.

“Things like not investing in your youth, not considering your seniors, not beautifying your village core, not painting or waiting for the right time to make things look better,” said Acton.

Acton said his book takes a satirical perspective.

“It’s a bit of a satire and sarcastic approach to things that communities do to self-sabotage their success,” said Acton.

Griffiths comes to Shawnigan Lake School Chapel at 1975 Renfrew Road on April 4, starting at 7 pm.