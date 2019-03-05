Distracted Driving Blitz Results in a Number of Fines
The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP recently ran a distracted driving blitz over the course of two days and the results are in.
In two days 18 violation and nine warning tickets were issued by police.
Five violation and eight warning tickets were given out for a variety of reasons:
- No Drivers Licence – fine of $276
- Fail to Stop for Red Light – fine of $167
- Left Turn from Wrong Lane – fine of $109
- Fail to Change Address – fine of $109
- Fail to Produce Drivers Licence – fine of $81
- Drive Contrary to Restrictions – fine of $109
- No Insurance – fine of $598