The meetings with regards to a cannabis co-op have been well attended.

They were co-hosted by the Cascadia Agricultural Cooperative association and Grow Tech Labs on the Sunshine Coast, in Courtenay, Duncan, and Victoria.

They were for small cannabis producers and processors, local retailers, medical consumers, municipal officials, and sector vendors and offered them all a chance to learn more about the co-op model and how it could be applied to the craft cannabis sector in B.C.

Feedback from the meetings will determine the structure of a BC small cannabis producers and processors co-operative that will aim to promote authentic B.C. cannabis.

Common themes that emerged related to the potential mandate of a BC co-op focused on advocacy to improve restrictive federal regulations, outreach to municipal government and assistance with preparing licensing applications and accessing finance services.