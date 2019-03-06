School districts throughout the province are getting some funding for facility and bus upgrades.

A little better than one point 1-6 million dollars will see boiler upgrades at Cinnabar Elementary, H-VAC upgrades at Park Avenue Elementary and one new bus for the Nanaimo-Ladysmith School District.

With better than one point 6-6 million dollars the Cowichan Valley School District will get some boiler upgrades at Ecole Mt. Prevost Elementary, new heat pumps at Khowhemun Elementary and roof upgrades at a number of schools including Lake Cowichan Secondary and Drinkwater Elementary.

Doug Routley, MLA for Nanaimo-North Cowichan says the new funding will help the Districts to ensure students have the safe and accessible learning environments they need to thrive.