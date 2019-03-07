Trudeau admits he was not aware of ‘erosion of trust’ within cabinet

Justin Trudeau claims the SNC-Lavalin scandal comes down to miscommunication.

The PM says he wasn’t aware of an ‘erosion of trust’ which had built between Gerald Butts and Jody Wilson-Raybould. The former Justice Minister claimed she was pressured to help SNC-Lavalin reach a deal out of court, but Butts has denied that ever happened.

Saudi Arabia targeted by a global power move once again

Canada is wading back into controversy with Saudi Arabia once again.

The feds are joining a handful of other global leaders calling on the Middle Eastern country to release 10 human rights activists. The group is also demanding the Saudi government cooperate with an investigation into the death of a US journalist.

Queen Elizabeth II finds Instagrammable photo-op

Queen Elizabeth is getting in touch with her social media side.

The British monarch posted her first ever picture to Instagram of a letter from the 19th century she recently discovered in the royal archives.