Some of the most common fishing violations are going over the daily limit, fishing in a closed area, using illegal gear and causing damage to fish habitat and pollution.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans is asking fishers to keep their eyes peeled for fishing violations and if you see them report them.

Mark Beisel, a Bella Bella based DFO officer says there are some other common violations to watch out for.

“Seeing people clamming where you have seen signs that say this is closed to red tide or CSSP is a bad one, fishing in closed areas where there’s a lot of new closures down south to preserve Chinook for the Southern Resident Killer Whales you will see people going into those areas, or the rockfish designated areas where no hook and line fishing is allowed at all.”

The DFO is asking fishers who see an offence to think ORR: Observe, Record, Report.

Toll free: 1-800-465-4336In greater Vancouver: 604-607-4186.

Beisel said when people call the reporting line, DFO officers out in the field will be notified and can check on reports quicker than if you call your local DFO officer because the staff may be out on the water already.