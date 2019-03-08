An agriculture and wildfire risk reduction workshop is coming to Duncan on Monday.

It’s part of the BC Agriculture and Food Climate Action Initiative.

Kevin Smith, a wildfire mitigation specialist said ag producers will learn what to do before a wildfire.

“We look at the possibility of opening gates and cutting fences to free livestock and the difficulties and concerns surrounding that, things like back up generators, personal evacuation routes, checklists for visitors and employee evacuation, a lot of operations, specifically in your area have a tourist element built in.”

Smith said the workshop will also cover what to do after a wildfire.

“We have checklists for damage assessments, checklists for initiating insurance, we talk about what is covered and what isn’t, strategies for recovery and we actually even delve into the mental health aspect of it.”

The Duncan workshop is the only one on the Island and it is filling up fast.

You can find a link to register for the free workshop that runs all day Monday at the Cowichan Exhibition here.