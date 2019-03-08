The province has announced 50 million dollars will be spent to expand high-speed internet service for people living in 200 rural and Indigenous communities in B.C.

Jinny Sims, Minister of Citizens’ Services says high-speed internet provides the foundation for British Columbians to access online learning and telehealth care, conduct business and be alerted in an emergency.

“I sincerely believe that the foundational piece for truth and reconciliation and economic reconciliation between our rural, indigenous and the rest of B.C. is high speed internet.”

Sims is encouraging local governments, organizations and First Nations to work together to to contact her ministry because the funding and resources to bring high-speed internet service to communities are available.

“I want to take this opportunity to encourage the local government to work with internet service providers and community organizations within their region. My Ministry has resources and expertise to help communities maximize the potential of new high speed internet services and there is funding available.”