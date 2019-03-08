A still from the video, sourced from the clip shared by Thomas Sewid.

Allan Marsden says he doesn’t regret throwing bear bangers at sea lions.

Marsden was recorded tossing a bear bomb at a crowd of sea lions earlier this week off a herring boat in the Strait of Georgia.

The video was posted on Facebook by the Pacific Balance Pinnipeds Society, and was recorded earlier in the week.

Marsden’s actions in the video have drawn both ire and support. Some residents and groups are angry about what they saw in the video but others say it is a normal part of herring fishery.

Marsden says he doesn’t see anything wrong with what he did.

“I figured the least I can do is set off a bear bomb to scare them away from us. And if people think that’s a ridiculous and crazy thing to do and I should be thrown in jail then call the cops and take me away in handcuffs because I will not stop protecting myself and my crew. ”

The DFO says they are aware of the video and the incident, and are currently investigating. If Marsden’s actions are found to be in contravention of the Marine Mammal Regulations, charges could be laid.