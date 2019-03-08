Tourism Vancouver Island has been invited by Tourism Cowichan to host a digital readiness workshop in our region.

The workshop was crafted by Google and is the first of a number planned across Vancouver Island.

Hannah Smith of Tourism Vancouver Island said the workshop aims to help businesses who rely on tourism make some adjustments to their online presence, specifically when it comes to Google.

“In British Columbia, and especially in the Cowichan region, we have incredibly strong tourism markets with really great experiences, so this is allowing business owners to really leverage what they are doing but in the digital space.”

Participants will learn how to manage reviews, search results and how to make other tools in Google work to their benefit.

The workshop is free and will be held at the Microtel Oyster Bay from 6 to 8:30 on Wednesday.

If you plan on attending, Smith said, reach out to Tourism Cowichan.