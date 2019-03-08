A Cowichan Valley author has finished her first book and is inviting the public to a lively conversation about the controversial contents.

Author, clinical psychologist and Buddhist sex therapist, Dr. Cheryl Fraser says the beginning of a relationship is thrilling and can lead to butterflies in the stomach or that sense that someone really gets you.

But, Fraser says, as time goes by, and daily life intervenes, you may find yourself too busy, tired, or just not motivated to devote quality time and attention to a relationship and, she says it doesn’t have to be that way.

“Not surprisingly, in a long term relationship we lose our passion, we lose our sense of thrill and excitement and we become, what I call, Marriage Incorporated, you know, we are kind of running our relationship like a business. We like each other, we are not looking for a divorce but very little sexuality, very little passion, an old story that most of us are very familiar with.”

Fraser, who wrote Buddha’s Bedroom, will be hosting a free talk at The Old Firehouse Wine and Cocktail Bar Monday night beginning at 7.