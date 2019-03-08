The Nanaimo and District Crime Stoppers program has a new tool in their crime fighting arsenal.

They’ve struck a partnership with Nanaimo Taxi companies.

This partnership will involve taxi drivers receiving training on the Crime Stoppers program, what types of crimes are most reported and how to submit a tip, confidentially and anonymously, to Crime Stoppers.

All taxis will also be outfitted with Crime Stoppers bumper stickers.

RCMP Constable Gary O’Brien says the taxi drivers are an extra set of eyes and ears in the community.

He says they go in every neighbourhood and are on the streets 24/7.

O’Brien says the idea has also received interest from other Crime Stoppers programs across Vancouver Island and it may be coming to other communities.