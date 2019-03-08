Its situation critical for the Cowichan branch of the Royal Canadian Legion as membership is down to about one hundred people.

The local branch has seen a steady decline in membership numbers since the meeting hall on Kenneth Street in Duncan closed down in July of 2014.

Sergeant-at-Arms Jim McCormick explains why the legion is so important to the community.

“It’s all the donations that we make for people who need help, where we can help in the community,” said McCormick. “It’s also the communication hub with people who were veterans, or people that have served, or their mothers, fathers, or grandparents had served.”

If you are interested in learning more about the legion or want to help out, call 250-746-5013 or email rstee42@gmail.com