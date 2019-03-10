North Cowichan council has adopted the 2019 to 2022 Strategic Plan.

With the help of an outside consultant, council was able to establish a vision, get agreement and seven signatures on the priority projects in the municipality.

Mayor Al Siebring said this plan provides a comprehensive look at how to handle some major issues facing the community.

“We have a pretty diverse group, in terms of priorities and emphasis and in terms of philosophy,” said Siebring. “Everybody is signed on to this plan, it has the components of economic growth, it has big components on the environment, it has big components on social issues, and housing and homelessness and all those different things.”

Siebring said some inward reflection was one of the keys to developing a plan that all seven members of council were in agreement with.

“Let’s figure out who were are and what we want to do before we start appointing committees,” said Siebring. “That led to us bringing in an outside consultant who led us through hours and hours of meetings to say, ‘Who are you, what do you want to do as a council, what do you want to accomplish in this four-year term.’

Siebring said, “We passed the result of all those discussions and that is our strategic plan.”

He said everyone on council had to give up something, but everyone got something and there are seven signatures on that strategic plan and council is aligned with everything in it.