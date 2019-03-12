Boeing may feel more pressure as the UK is now banning 737 Max 8s. The country is follows others with similar bans, with the exception of Canada, after the Ethiopian Airlines crash on Sunday. The Boeing loss is weighting the Dow once again as the Wall Street index slips for a second day, down 2 points to 25,648.

Across the border the TSX is gaining 2 points to 16,108.

Meanwhile, the price of crude continues to slowly grow, with US oil up to 57.41 a barrel.

The Loonie is gaining to 74.75 cents US.

Apple is enjoying a healthy boost on speculation it will release its own streaming service to compete with the likes of Netflix.