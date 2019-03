Crofton is one of 35 communities around BC that the feds are investing in through the Small Craft Harbours Program.

Between 2016 and next year, it’s expected the federal government will invest more than $33 million dollars in these communities in an effort to create jobs and see local economies thrive.

Other Vancouver Island communities receiving funding include Campbell Bay, Deep Cove, French Creek, Tofino, and Ucluelet.