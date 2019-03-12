Premier John Horgan still has plans for LNG in this province, but a local politician and her party is taking a stand against a process that injects water and chemicals into the earth.

It’s the process of fracking and if the Horgan government can get the LNG expansion project off the ground, it will mean more fracking.

Now, a leaked government report indicates that the province doesn’t have the scientific evidence to understand how fracking affects the health of British Columbians, the environment, and seismic activity.

Green Party Cowichan Valley MLA Sonia Furstenau said the government is trying to squeeze out every last drop of 20th Century economy when the transition to LNG should have started decades ago.