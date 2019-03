A winning Set-for-Life ticket has made a Duncan man $675,000 dollars richer.

Ken Motherwell, takes us through the moments after he found out he won.

“I wasn’t even sure if I was seeing what I was seeing, so I actually handed the ticket over to my partner and I said to her, ‘confirm that for me,’ and she said, ‘oh my god, you won the big one,’ said Motherwell.

Motherwell and his partner are planning to go on an African safari.