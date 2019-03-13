Boeing and Brexit are the top issues weighing on investors’ minds today.

The plane-maker’s shares are continuing to plummet as countries around the world ground it’s 737 Max 8 jets following a deadly crash in Ethiopia. Air Canada shares are also feeling the burn as investors wonder over the company’s decision to keep its Boeing jets in the air.

Meanwhile, after failing it’s second Parliamentary test, Brexit is now causing some major concern for investors who wonder what Britain’s next move will be with the EU divorce deadline coming up quickly.

Amid the volatility, the price of crude is quietly continuing to gain ground as US oil pushes to 57.47 a barrel.

The Loonie is flat at 74.84 cents US.