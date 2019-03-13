Wall Street is breaking away from a two-day dip caused primarily by Boeing.

A recent report showed an increase in spending on equipment in the US, which is helping boost the Dow up 136 points to 25,691.

Across the border the TSX is growing 22 points to 16,159, mostly thanks to a jump in marijuana stocks.

Boeing shares are pulling out of the rout caused by the deadly crash in Ethiopia.

The price of crude continues to gain to 57.93 a barrel.

The Loonie is pushing to 75 cents US.