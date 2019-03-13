The Vancouver Island Motorsport Circuit has presented the Cowichan District Hospital Foundation with a cheque for $58,218 dollars.

The owner of the motorsport circuit, Doctor Sylvester Chuang said the funding he provides usually has a healthcare focus because he has a medical background.

Alison Taylor is the Executive Chair of the foundation and she said this funding will go into the hospital fund.

“This funding is towards the new hospital and it will be set aside in the foundation’s new hospital fund,” said Taylor.

She adds, “the foundation has the mandate to raise funds for Cowichan District Hospital and Cairnsmore Place, which includes a dedication to the new hospital, which should commence construction in 2021.

Chuang also made a $2,500 dollar donation to the caretakers at the Hillside Chinese Cemetery for its ongoing maintenance.