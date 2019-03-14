The Capital Regional District has approved two motions related to highway development through the Sooke Hills.

The Capital Regional District opposed both highway infrastructure development in the Greater Victoria Water Supply Area and the Drinking Water Protection Zone.

Following this decision, board chair Colin Plant will request a meeting with Premier John Horgan about the urgency of this matter for residents in the capital district.

On January 9, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure announced a multi-modal transportation strategy that included consultation with First Nations groups.

The plan itself looked at planning, studying, and designing concepts around transit, cycling, pedestrian travel, marine and ferry travel, rail, and using existing roads.