Of all the things you’d rather be doing…sleeping is probably one of them.

Today is the day to think about how our sleep affects our health and well-being.

Forty percent of Canadians will suffer from a sleep disorder sometime in their life and researchers at UBC Hospital have been conducting a nation-wide study.

The study examines whether genetic, protein and other blood-based signs can predict cardiovascular, cognitive and metabolic conditions in people with obstructive sleep apnea.

More than 1,300 patients have been recruited for the sleep study.