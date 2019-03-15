It’s World Sleep Day
Of all the things you’d rather be doing…sleeping is probably one of them.
Today is the day to think about how our sleep affects our health and well-being.
Forty percent of Canadians will suffer from a sleep disorder sometime in their life and researchers at UBC Hospital have been conducting a nation-wide study.
The study examines whether genetic, protein and other blood-based signs can predict cardiovascular, cognitive and metabolic conditions in people with obstructive sleep apnea.
More than 1,300 patients have been recruited for the sleep study.