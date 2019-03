Loal egg producers and vegetable growers James and Cammy Lockwood earned a prestigious award recently.

The owners of Lockwood Farms won the 2019 BC and Yukon Outstanding Young Farmers award.

The Lockwood’s say selling at local farmers markets gives them a good idea of what products to grow and what puts them close enough to the customers to answer any questions they may have.

The local winners will represent BC at nationals in Fredericton, New Brunswick.