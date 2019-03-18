Clerk of the Privy Council leaving office

Michael Wernick is leaving as clerk of the Privy Council, saying there’s no way for him to have a “relationship of mutual trust” if the Conservatives or NDP win the October election.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau thanked Wernick for decades of extraordinary service. Wernick’s departure comes weeks after former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould accused him of pressuring her to help Quebec-based engineering giant SNC-Lavalin avoid a criminal prosecution.

Canada extending military missions in Ukraine and Iraq

Canada is extending its military missions in Ukraine and Iraq after both were due to expire at the end of this month.

Ottawa says the mission of about 200 Canadian Forces personnel in Ukraine will be extended to the end of March 2022.

Suspect in tram attack has criminal record

The Dutch justice minister says the suspect in the Utrecht tram attack has a criminal record.

He was speaking shortly after the Utrecht police chief announced that the alleged gunman, who is from Turkey, was detained. Three people were killed and five others injured in what is being investigated as a possible terror attack.