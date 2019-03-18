The province is building 50 new playgrounds in 34 school districts this year, including both the Cowichan Valley and Nanaimo-Ladysmith School Districts.

School District 79 in the Cowichan Valley and School District 68 in Nanaimo-Ladysmith are both receiving $105,000 dollars in funding.

The hope is that this funding will offer healthier, more accessible learning environments for kids while easing the stress felt by parents to fundraise.

The playground equipment program is investing $5 million dollars in schools around the province.