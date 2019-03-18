Now that the public hearing over Tidal Harmony Holdings/Western Stevedoring’s rezoning application is done, CVRD staff are busy preparing for the next step.

CVRD Board Chair Ian Morrison said staff are responsible for taking all the information from the public hearing, turning it into a workable document and allowing the board to vote on it.

“Assembling all of the notes and verbal presentations from the public hearing, all the written submissions…and all the information that was presented in advance that formed part of the binder at the public hearing,” said Morrison. “They (staff) will be preparing that and putting it into a somewhat digestible format for the electoral area directors, who will be voting on this matter.”

There is no date in place for when this package will be ready for CVRD directors to review, but staff is hopeful that this application will be voted on in early April.

Morrison said this isn’t a custom designed CVRD process, it’s dictated by the Local Government Act and legal precedent.

He said the rezoning amendment application is out of the directors’ hands for the moment, no new information can be submitted, but sometimes additional public hearings are scheduled.

“Any, ‘what’s deemed new information,’ seizes. New information can come to light and if important information does come to light, prior to any other decisions being made, sometimes a new public hearing can be scheduled,” said Morrison. “If that is what is dictated by the process and circumstances, we’ll absolutely do that.

This rezoning application has been given the first and second reading.