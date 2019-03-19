RCMP in Nanaimo got more than they bargained for when they stopped a man who was riding a bike without a helmet.

Constable Gary O’Brien said bike unit officers were out last Friday in the early afternoon and spotted a man who was riding a bike without a helmet.

Police also suspected the mountain bike was stolen and a check of the serial number confirmed that.

O’Brien said the individual was then asked to identify himself and in doing so, gave several different names and produced what appeared to be a fake Ontario driver’s license.

He said it turns out the suspect was wanted in Ontario on a second-degree murder charge that happened last month.

O’Brien said police believe the suspect had been in Nanaimo for about 8 days before he was arrested.

The 19-year-old is on his way back to Ontario to face the murder charges, in connection with a shooting that happened in Toronto on February 13th.