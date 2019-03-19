The appearance of two suspicious packages on the lawn of the RCMP detachment in Nanaimo has prompted the partial evacuation of the depot.

RCMP became aware of the packages around 10:30 this morning (Tues).

Out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to evacuate a portion of the detachment and to not allow the general public to enter the building.

As a result a portion of Fitzwilliam Street which runs adjacent to the detachment, between Prideaux Street and Milton Street, has been closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

An RCMP Explosives Dog has carried out a preliminary assessment of the packages and the RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit is currently being consulted.

Mounties say 9-1-1 and the non-emergency lines have not been impacted.

If anyone has information on the incident, call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-8477.