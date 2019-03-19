Election called in Alberta

Premier Rachel Notley says she wants to continue to build one Alberta.

Notley called an election for April 16th Tuesday morning and wasted no time attacking United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney, who she says wants two Alberta’s quote — “one for the wealthy and one for the rest of us.” Kenney is promising to run a campaign focused on job creation and making tax cuts that he believes will spur economic growth to balance the budget in four years.

Airlines working to help passengers after Boeing 737 Max 8 jets grounded

Both Air Canada and WestJet say they are working to accommodate passengers following Ottawa’s decision to ground Boeing 7-37 Max 8 jets from service due to safety concerns.

Air Canada says it has adjusted its schedule through to April 30th to cover 98 per cent of its planned flights. The carrier has also decided to remove its grounded Max 8 jets from service until at least July 1st in order to provide more certainty for passengers.

British PM seeking delay for Brexit

Prime Minister Theresa May is preparing to ask the European Union for a delay of at least several months after her Brexit plan has been derailed in Parliament.

Chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier says the bloc wouldn’t automatically grant the request and that a long extension would have to be linked to something new. The deadlock leaves Britain’s plan to exit the European Union, just 10 days from now, in limbo.

Many Canadian women say they aren’t paid as much as men

It appears pay equity is just a dream for a lot of Canadian women.

Based on self-reported figures, a survey for ADP Canada suggests women are paid 25 per cent less than men, earning about 49-thousand, 700-dollars per year. The survey finds the gap widens further when it comes to bonuses and profit sharing.