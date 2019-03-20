The first medical cannabis conference for older adults comes to Nanaimo this weekend.

There is a full lineup of industry professionals set to take the stage and an exhibitor area, where those attending can speak to 25 different businesses and organizations that provide services and support to older people, on everything from medical cannabis to hypnotherapy.

Sheila Malcolmson, NDP MLA will give the opening address, followed by Dr. Robert Sealey and Philip Lucas, the VP of Global Patient Research and Access at Tilray.

There will be a question and answer Panel featuring Dr. Sealey, a pharmacist and other industry experts and people will be invited to share their own lived experience.

The conference, which is targeted to older adults, caregivers and medical professionals, will share information on advances in medical cannabis for treating chronic conditions and better self-management.

The event is a fundraiser for the Nanaimo Family Life Association.