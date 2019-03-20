Twenty-four not-for-profit dental clinics around the province will have their annual operating support from the province doubled.

That will help them provide a mix of free and low-cost dental care to people living in poverty.

Last year, B.C.’s not-for-profit dental clinics provided dental-care services to about 54,000 patients.

The 3 point 6 million dollars in funding over three years, includes 2 million dollars to upgrade dental equipment in the clinics, comes just days after the Province launched TogetherBC, B.C.’s first-ever poverty reduction strategy.